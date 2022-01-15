Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 14,621 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,621 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.05% of Ball worth $15,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Ball by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond grew its stake in shares of Ball by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 26,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.4% during the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 1.0% during the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 15,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 18.2% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $90.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.48. Ball Co. has a one year low of $77.95 and a one year high of $98.09. The company has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Ball’s payout ratio is 32.92%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.82.

In other Ball news, President Daniel William Fisher purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $657,230.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

