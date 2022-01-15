Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 6,910 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 135,410 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 6,910 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $26,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 4.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in F5 Networks by 41.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in F5 Networks by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,310 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,006 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.74, for a total transaction of $41,361.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 4,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total value of $1,053,977.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,698 shares of company stock valued at $9,062,576 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded F5 Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $236.13 on Friday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $174.34 and a one year high of $249.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.61.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

