L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “

Get L'Oréal alerts:

LRLCY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of L’Oréal from €430.00 ($488.64) to €450.00 ($511.36) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, L’Oréal currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $275.50.

OTCMKTS:LRLCY opened at $86.84 on Wednesday. L’Oréal has a 1-year low of $70.12 and a 1-year high of $97.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.78 and a 200 day moving average of $91.41.

About L’Oréal

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on L’Oréal (LRLCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.