Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 11,255 Shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,255 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eargo were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EAR. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Eargo by 126.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Eargo by 466.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eargo during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Eargo during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Eargo during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

EAR stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. Eargo, Inc. has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $76.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 8.24. The company has a market capitalization of $216.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 6.24.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair downgraded shares of Eargo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eargo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Eargo Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

