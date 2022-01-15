Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,350 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 12,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of eXp World during the 3rd quarter valued at $346,000. Institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Get eXp World alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on EXPI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

EXPI opened at $29.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.17. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.52 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.38 and a beta of 3.05.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. eXp World had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 45.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. eXp World’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

In related news, insider James Bramble sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $67,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $274,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 438,800 shares of company stock valued at $16,517,608. Company insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.