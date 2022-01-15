Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $422,000 in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 52,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVAH. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the third quarter worth $115,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David Afshar bought 4,760 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $29,797.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tony Strange bought 15,000 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 23,610 shares of company stock valued at $156,758.

Shares of AVAH stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $13.00.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $411.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.99 million. As a group, analysts predict that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

AVAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

