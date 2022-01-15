LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Position Boosted by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at $146,650,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 935.3% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 385,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,093,000 after acquiring an additional 432,129 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 169.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 604,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,587,000 after buying an additional 380,265 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 233.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 513,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,498,000 after buying an additional 359,609 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 9,629.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 314,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,510,000 after buying an additional 311,697 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on LPL Financial from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LPL Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.67.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $175.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.90 and its 200 day moving average is $155.50. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.88 and a 52-week high of $181.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.11.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 17.57%.

In other news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $282,871.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Burton White sold 22,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.10, for a total transaction of $3,699,213.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,065 shares of company stock worth $6,822,244. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

