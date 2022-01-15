Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Lowered to $386.00 at Truist Securities

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price cut by Truist Securities from $435.00 to $386.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.69 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.84 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.90 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LULU. B. Riley dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $484.00 to $453.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $448.96.

LULU opened at $328.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $485.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $415.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $408.65.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,628,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,149,240,000 after acquiring an additional 540,785 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,721,624 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,720,240,000 after acquiring an additional 153,852 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,475,271 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,215,842,000 after acquiring an additional 40,332 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,811,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,026,015,000 after acquiring an additional 104,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,889,113 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $764,524,000 after acquiring an additional 120,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

