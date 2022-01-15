Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) and iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) Head to Head Comparison

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) and iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Luna Innovations and iSpecimen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luna Innovations 0 1 1 0 2.50 iSpecimen 0 0 1 0 3.00

Luna Innovations currently has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 41.89%. iSpecimen has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 220.00%. Given iSpecimen’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe iSpecimen is more favorable than Luna Innovations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Luna Innovations and iSpecimen’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luna Innovations $82.68 million 2.86 $3.29 million ($0.01) -740.00 iSpecimen $8.18 million 6.67 -$4.65 million N/A N/A

Luna Innovations has higher revenue and earnings than iSpecimen.

Profitability

This table compares Luna Innovations and iSpecimen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luna Innovations -0.26% 5.66% 3.36% iSpecimen N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.8% of Luna Innovations shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of iSpecimen shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Luna Innovations shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Luna Innovations beats iSpecimen on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products. The Luna Labs segment performs applied research principally in the areas of sensing and instrumentation, advanced materials and health science. The company was founded by Kent A. Murphy in July 1990 and is headquartered in Roanoke, VA.

About iSpecimen

iSpecimen, Inc. provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables researchers to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations. The company develops and operates iSpecimen Marketplace, a proprietary online marketplace platform that connects medical researchers who need access to subjects, samples, and data with hospitals, laboratories, and other organizations who have access to them. It serves biopharmaceutical companies, in vitro diagnostic companies, and government/academic institutions. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

