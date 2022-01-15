Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 11,014 Shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,014 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Fidus Investment were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Fidus Investment by 10.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Fidus Investment in the third quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidus Investment in the second quarter worth $27,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 19.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 28.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. 21.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDUS opened at $17.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $433.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.61. Fidus Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $12.62 and a 12 month high of $18.87.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 106.01% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $21.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidus Investment Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Fidus Investment’s previous dividend of $0.04. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is currently 32.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

