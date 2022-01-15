Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) by 15.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,089 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Monroe Capital were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 2.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 867,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,014,000 after buying an additional 19,744 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 39.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 30.0% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of MRCC stock opened at $11.06 on Friday. Monroe Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $11.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day moving average is $10.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.28 million, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $15.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.74 million. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 65.05% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monroe Capital Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.