Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys New Position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 137,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 110,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 73,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 479,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 98,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 20,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

In related news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $312,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 20,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $231,320.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 57,079 shares of company stock valued at $625,569 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education stock opened at $12.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $846.88 million, a PE ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.17. Perdoceo Education Co. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $14.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.18.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Perdoceo Education’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO).

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.