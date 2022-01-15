Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,060 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,184,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,604,647,000 after acquiring an additional 769,132 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,630,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,502,920,000 after acquiring an additional 568,934 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Enphase Energy by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,994,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,067,000 after purchasing an additional 319,197 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,437,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $446,469,000 after buying an additional 129,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,900,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,984,000 after buying an additional 962,049 shares during the period. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENPH stock opened at $142.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 124.21 and a beta of 1.21. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.88 and a 1-year high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ENPH. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet cut Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.06.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 19,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.17, for a total value of $4,354,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total value of $5,541,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,932 shares of company stock worth $44,170,626 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

