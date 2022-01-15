Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Position in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) by 34.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,413 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in SuRo Capital were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SSSS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 634.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 542,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,314,000 after buying an additional 468,346 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SuRo Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,006,000. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 729,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,840,000 after buying an additional 160,662 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of SuRo Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $641,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 42,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Get SuRo Capital alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark D. Klein purchased 10,000 shares of SuRo Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Allison Green bought 5,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $74,773.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of SuRo Capital from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of SuRo Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SuRo Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of SSSS stock opened at $12.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.12. SuRo Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $16.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.97.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a net margin of 10,823.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from SuRo Capital’s previous — dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 46.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. SuRo Capital’s payout ratio is 87.15%.

SuRo Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS).

Receive News & Ratings for SuRo Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuRo Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.