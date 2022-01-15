Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 17,301 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 83.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,301 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in MongoDB during the third quarter valued at about $236,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter valued at about $2,829,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MongoDB by 3,100.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its position in MongoDB by 4.9% in the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in MongoDB in the third quarter worth about $518,000. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.28, for a total value of $1,551,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.46, for a total value of $5,664,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,506 shares of company stock worth $55,874,990 in the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.13.

MongoDB stock opened at $396.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $238.01 and a 52 week high of $590.00. The firm has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.91 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $506.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $454.83.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. The business had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

