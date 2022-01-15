Macquarie Initiates Coverage on NIO (NYSE:NIO)

Macquarie began coverage on shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO) in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $37.70 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NIO. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIO from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a market perform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIO has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.64.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $30.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.98. NIO has a fifty-two week low of $27.52 and a fifty-two week high of $64.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.56.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIO will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in NIO by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NIO by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of NIO by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NIO by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of NIO by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 29.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

