Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $231.93

Majedie Investments PLC (LON:MAJE)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 231.93 ($3.15) and traded as high as GBX 233.40 ($3.17). Majedie Investments shares last traded at GBX 228 ($3.09), with a volume of 13,926 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 231.93 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 230.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.01. The company has a market capitalization of £120.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25.

Get Majedie Investments alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a GBX 7 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Majedie Investments’s previous dividend of $4.40. This represents a yield of 3%. Majedie Investments’s payout ratio is 0.16%.

Majedie Investments PLC is a public fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. Majedie Investments PLC was formed in October 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Majedie Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Majedie Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.