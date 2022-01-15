Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.28

Shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.28 and traded as low as $5.62. Manhattan Bridge Capital shares last traded at $5.74, with a volume of 26,449 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $65.98 million, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.28.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Manhattan Bridge Capital had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 62.00%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOAN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 500.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. 15.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN)

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N.

