ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $640.71 Million

Equities analysts expect ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) to report $640.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ManTech International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $638.80 million and the highest is $642.62 million. ManTech International reported sales of $638.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManTech International will report full-year sales of $2.56 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ManTech International.

Get ManTech International alerts:

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $637.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.05 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair lowered shares of ManTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of ManTech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ManTech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

MANT traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $73.52. The company had a trading volume of 186,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,002. ManTech International has a 1 year low of $66.91 and a 1 year high of $101.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in ManTech International by 170.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in ManTech International by 102.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in ManTech International by 12.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ManTech International during the third quarter worth about $140,000. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ManTech International (MANT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.