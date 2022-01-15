Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,163,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,132 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.63% of Manulife Financial worth $234,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,359,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 112.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,460,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,417 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 19.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,510,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,964 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 177.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,722,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the second quarter valued at $38,865,000. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

MFC opened at $20.70 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $22.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.46. The company has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.226 dividend. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.01%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

