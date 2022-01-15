Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Holdings Trimmed by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Markel were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,701,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MKL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,321.00.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,276.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.74. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $942.44 and a 1 year high of $1,343.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,244.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,246.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.84 by $4.70. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Markel had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 58.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,317.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.16, for a total transaction of $1,950,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

