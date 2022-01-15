MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target Increased to $426.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $405.00 to $426.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of MarketAxess from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $505.00 to $499.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $386.00 to $369.00 in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $436.67.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $371.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $384.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $423.95. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.83 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $341.50 and a 12-month high of $589.25.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.36 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 36.11%.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total transaction of $366,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,588,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,544,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,382,000 after purchasing an additional 78,312 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,786,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,245,000 after purchasing an additional 22,147 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,300,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,960,000 after purchasing an additional 128,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,099,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,537,000 after purchasing an additional 75,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.