Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.55.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Markforged from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Markforged alerts:

In related news, CEO Shai Terem sold 15,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $113,695.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 19,329 shares of company stock worth $139,070 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Markforged in the 3rd quarter worth $27,948,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Markforged in the 3rd quarter worth $328,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Markforged in the 2nd quarter worth $2,370,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Markforged in the 3rd quarter worth $6,643,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Markforged in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

MKFG opened at $4.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.02. Markforged has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $15.10.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $24.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.66 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Markforged will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Markforged

oneis a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more target businesses. one’s efforts to identify a prospective partner business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus its search on partner businesses operating in North America in the innovation economy.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Markforged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markforged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.