Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Markforged Inc. is a creator of the integrated metal and carbon fiber additive manufacturing platform. Markforged Inc., formerly known as ONE CLASS, is based in Watertown, MA. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MKFG. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Markforged in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Markforged in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a buy rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.55.

Shares of NYSE:MKFG opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. Markforged has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.02.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $24.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.66 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Markforged will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shai Terem sold 15,791 shares of Markforged stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $113,695.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,329 shares of company stock valued at $139,070.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Markforged in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged in the third quarter worth approximately $16,400,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged in the third quarter worth approximately $887,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged in the third quarter worth approximately $1,776,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Markforged during the third quarter worth $226,000. 28.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

