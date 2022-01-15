Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 205 ($2.78) price target on the retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 8.20% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.60) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 172 ($2.33) to GBX 184 ($2.50) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.92) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.58) to GBX 260 ($3.53) in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 221.40 ($3.01).

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at GBX 223.30 ($3.03) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12 month low of GBX 126.90 ($1.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 263 ($3.57). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 235.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 189.49. The stock has a market cap of £4.37 billion and a PE ratio of 148.87.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

