Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock Position Lifted by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,433 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $40,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 48,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 39,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 16.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Marriott International by 29.5% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 66,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,818,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 118.1% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International stock opened at $162.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.02 billion, a PE ratio of 114.65 and a beta of 1.76. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.50 and a 1-year high of $171.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total value of $588,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $83,961.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,594 shares of company stock worth $3,854,287 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.42.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

