Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Stock Price Down 3.4% Following Insider Selling

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) shares fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $246.92 and last traded at $246.92. 965 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 278,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $255.69.

Specifically, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 27,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.36, for a total transaction of $8,317,234.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $150,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,989 shares of company stock worth $40,575,344 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.08. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.12 and a beta of 0.73.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.79 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 19.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MASI. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Masimo in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI)

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

