MASQ (MASQ) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $94,058.00

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. In the last week, MASQ has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. MASQ has a market cap of $4.93 million and approximately $94,058.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MASQ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000467 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MASQ Coin Profile

MASQ was first traded on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,578,456 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MASQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

