Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 3,546,547 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 129.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,286,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,546,547 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.36% of Invesco worth $151,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 4.3% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its position in Invesco by 1.2% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 43,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco by 1.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco by 1.0% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 62,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in Invesco by 6.1% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 10,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on IVZ. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.58.

Invesco stock opened at $24.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.85 and a 200-day moving average of $24.68. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.22.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.77%.

In other Invesco news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $1,219,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.