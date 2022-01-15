Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 4,979 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,764,916 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.97% of Diamondback Energy worth $167,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 134,134 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,594,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 111,745 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after buying an additional 44,263 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 159,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,012,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 380,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $35,975,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $286,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven E. West sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total value of $998,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,900 shares of company stock worth $3,888,757 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FANG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.52.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $129.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 67.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.85 and its 200 day moving average is $96.36. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.13 and a fifty-two week high of $129.34.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 104.17%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

