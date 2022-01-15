Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 51 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 498,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $180,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ULTA opened at $374.48 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $276.00 and a 1-year high of $422.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $395.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $375.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.66.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $421.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $449.43.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

