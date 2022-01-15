Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 644,176 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,646,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 644,176 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $213,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter valued at $6,212,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 279,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after buying an additional 12,235 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 52.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 8,136 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $118,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,100. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.77.

BRX stock opened at $26.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.61 and a 200-day moving average of $23.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $27.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.69.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.19). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 135.21%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

