MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Brokerages predict that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MasTec’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.33. MasTec posted earnings of $1.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasTec will report full-year earnings of $5.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.53 to $5.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $5.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MasTec.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTZ shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MasTec from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MasTec in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasTec has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.56.

Shares of MTZ stock traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,425. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.18. MasTec has a one year low of $76.77 and a one year high of $122.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in MasTec by 5.2% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 48,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in MasTec by 2.9% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 12,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MasTec (MTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.