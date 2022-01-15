Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Upgraded at MKM Partners

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) was upgraded by equities researchers at MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $24.00. MKM Partners’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mattel in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.32.

NASDAQ MAT opened at $22.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.95. Mattel has a 52-week low of $16.92 and a 52-week high of $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.59.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 57.56%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mattel will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mattel by 22.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Mattel by 101.1% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Mattel by 54.8% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Mattel by 16.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

