Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $221,000 Investment in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $678.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $668.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $628.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $424.03 and a 12 month high of $710.86. The company has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Truist started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $796.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $687.44.

In related news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total transaction of $3,229,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total value of $255,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,458 shares of company stock valued at $19,105,646 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

