Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 98 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 751 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% in the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 34.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,789.61 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,711.71 and a 12-month high of $3,019.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,894.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,796.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,237.31.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

