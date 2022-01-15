MDH Acquisition (NYSE:MDH) Trading Up 0.3%

MDH Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MDH) shares were up 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. Approximately 20,602 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 46,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDH. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in MDH Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in MDH Acquisition by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 5,845 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MDH Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $415,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in MDH Acquisition by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 46,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MDH Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $985,000. 69.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDH Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in transportation and logistics, telecommunications, financial services, and professional services industries.

