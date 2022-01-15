MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) will report sales of $5.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MDxHealth’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.08 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MDxHealth will report full-year sales of $21.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.60 million to $22.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $27.64 million, with estimates ranging from $26.30 million to $28.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MDxHealth.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDXH. BTIG Research began coverage on MDxHealth in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on MDxHealth in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on MDxHealth in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

MDXH stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.37. MDxHealth has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $13.17.

MDxHealth Company Profile

MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Its tests include ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer, SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, PredictMDx for Glioblastoma and AssureMDx for Bladder Cancer. MDxHealth SA is based in Belgium.

