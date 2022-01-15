Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)’s share price rose 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $117.31 and last traded at $116.96. Approximately 1,575 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 345,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.71.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MTH shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.59.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.80. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 61,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $7,461,754.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 38,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total value of $4,581,104.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,054 shares of company stock valued at $14,275,963. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 7.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,833,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $662,877,000 after purchasing an additional 464,916 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,400,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,778,000 after buying an additional 46,343 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,203,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,244,000 after buying an additional 26,611 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 961,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,421,000 after buying an additional 250,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 1,856,551.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 946,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,083,000 after buying an additional 946,841 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH)

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

