Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)’s share price rose 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $117.31 and last traded at $116.96. Approximately 1,575 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 345,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.71.
Several equities research analysts have commented on MTH shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.25.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.59.
In related news, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 61,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $7,461,754.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 38,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total value of $4,581,104.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,054 shares of company stock valued at $14,275,963. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 7.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,833,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $662,877,000 after purchasing an additional 464,916 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,400,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,778,000 after buying an additional 46,343 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,203,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,244,000 after buying an additional 26,611 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 961,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,421,000 after buying an additional 250,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 1,856,551.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 946,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,083,000 after buying an additional 946,841 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH)
Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.
