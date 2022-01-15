Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) Price Target Cut to $2.05 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $3.27 to $2.05 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.02% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metromile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Metromile stock opened at $1.83 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.43. Metromile has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $20.39.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Metromile will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David A. Friedberg sold 2,500,000 shares of Metromile stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $6,850,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Metromile in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Metromile in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Metromile by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Metromile by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Metromile by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Metromile Company Profile

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

