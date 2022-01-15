M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Short Interest Up 140.2% in December

M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,590,300 shares, a growth of 140.2% from the December 15th total of 2,743,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,882.9 days.

MGPUF has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of M&G in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of M&G from 220.00 to 230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of M&G in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.60.

M&G stock opened at $2.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.83. M&G has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $3.65.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

