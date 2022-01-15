Michael Rice Sells 16,666 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $528,645.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 10th, Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $513,812.78.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Michael Rice sold 928 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $36,535.36.

On Monday, December 13th, Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $563,644.12.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $546,644.80.

On Thursday, December 9th, Michael Rice sold 11,464 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $402,959.60.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total transaction of $418,555.72.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.72, for a total transaction of $627,145.92.

On Thursday, November 4th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $651,099.41.

On Thursday, October 14th, Michael Rice sold 3,215 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $128,503.55.

NASDAQ BLFS opened at $30.84 on Friday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 308.43, a P/E/G ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.56.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $33.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLFS shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

