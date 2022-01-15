Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,655,733 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 260,638 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.2% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,878,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 113,239 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,924,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 10.9% in the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 12,412 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 1,393 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 12,686 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 11,135 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.34.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $310.20 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $212.03 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.