MMCAP International Inc. SPC Acquires Shares of 440,000 Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 440,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,343,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. RP Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital by 351.1% in the 2nd quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 802,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,799,000 after purchasing an additional 624,529 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,335,000. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,553,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,820,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,300,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 648,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 314,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GMBT opened at $9.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.85. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38.

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

