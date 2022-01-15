MMCAP International Inc. SPC Has $1.93 Million Stake in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC lowered its stake in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned approximately 0.63% of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 65,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 46.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $9.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.77.

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded 2021 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

