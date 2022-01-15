MMCAP International Inc. SPC Has $5.92 Million Stake in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC trimmed its holdings in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) by 40.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,442,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,367,704 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned 1.67% of Ur-Energy worth $5,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy during the second quarter worth $735,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 33,421.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,925,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898,421 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 31.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,856,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,725 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 407.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 149,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 119,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy in the second quarter worth $538,000. Institutional investors own 26.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:URG opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 5.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.81 million, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.45. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $2.15.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Penne A. Goplerud sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $234,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Penne A. Goplerud sold 66,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $96,912.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 628,267 shares of company stock worth $1,131,034. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on URG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ur-Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (up from $2.10) on shares of Ur-Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy, Inc is an exploration stage mining company, which engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Lost Creek uranium project, Shirley Basin mine site, Lost Soldier property, and Lucky Mc Mine site. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Klenda and Paul W.

