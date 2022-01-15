MMCAP International Inc. SPC Lowers Stock Position in Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC cut its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,666 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC’s holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. III were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III in the second quarter valued at about $2,934,000. 47.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NSTC opened at $9.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.75. Northern Star Investment Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.10.

Northern Star Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

