MMCAP International Inc. SPC Makes New Investment in Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp (NASDAQ:CNTQ)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp (NASDAQ:CNTQ) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,937,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned approximately 0.06% of Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CNTQ opened at $9.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.98. Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $10.10.

Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp. is based in United States.

