MMCAP International Inc. SPC Takes Position in CleanTech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAQ)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of CleanTech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,322,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,135,000. CleanTech Acquisition comprises approximately 0.9% of MMCAP International Inc. SPC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned approximately 6.14% of CleanTech Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CleanTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,902,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.56% of the company’s stock.

Get CleanTech Acquisition alerts:

Shares of CLAQ stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 5.36. CleanTech Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $10.93.

Cleantech Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Cleantech Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CleanTech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for CleanTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.