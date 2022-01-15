MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX) Short Interest Down 98.4% in December

MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.4% from the December 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of MMEX Resources stock traded down 0.01 on Friday, reaching 0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 40,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,140. MMEX Resources has a 1 year low of 0.19 and a 1 year high of 249.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is 0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.72.
About MMEX Resources
Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for MMEX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MMEX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.