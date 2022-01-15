MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX) Short Interest Down 98.4% in December

MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.4% from the December 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MMEX Resources stock traded down 0.01 on Friday, reaching 0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 40,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,140. MMEX Resources has a 1 year low of 0.19 and a 1 year high of 249.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is 0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.72.

Get MMEX Resources alerts:

About MMEX Resources

MMEX Resources Corp. is a capital pool company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, refining and distribution of oil, gas, petroleum products and electric power. It focuses on Pecos County Texas projects. The company was founded on May 19, 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for MMEX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MMEX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.